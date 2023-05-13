Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 653,500 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the April 15th total of 565,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days.

Else Nutrition Price Performance

BABYF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. 68,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51. Else Nutrition has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86.

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Else Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 86.37% and a negative net margin of 206.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter.

Else Nutrition Company Profile

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults in North America and Israel. It offers baby snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby formula products; toddler, children, and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products.

