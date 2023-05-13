Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Short Interest Down 24.6% in April

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 230,000 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the April 15th total of 305,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Employers in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Employers from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Employers alerts:

Institutional Trading of Employers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Employers by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 17,271 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Employers by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Employers by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Employers during the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Employers by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Employers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.76. 71,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,245. Employers has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.67.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $206.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.81 million. Employers had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Employers will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Employers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Employers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers, Cerity, and Corporate and Others. The Employers segment includes traditional business offered under the EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment operates under the Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.