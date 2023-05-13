Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.44.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $529.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.30. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $76.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.12. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a negative net margin of 146.93%. The company had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 27,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $1,260,505.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 819,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,022,619.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 27,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $1,260,505.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 819,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,022,619.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $463,849.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,556 shares in the company, valued at $4,334,413.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,277 shares of company stock worth $2,343,321 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 235.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

