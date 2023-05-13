Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Encompass Health by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

EHC opened at $61.30 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.47.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EHC. Bank of America upped their target price on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

