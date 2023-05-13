Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 167,690 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.66% of Enphase Energy worth $238,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,453,000 after buying an additional 409,697 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,285,000 after buying an additional 15,031 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,315,000 after buying an additional 10,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 15,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $6.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.55. 6,722,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,399,590. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.59.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. The business had revenue of $724.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.24.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Articles

