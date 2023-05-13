Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ESI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.70 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.90.

Shares of ESI opened at C$2.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$375.24 million, a PE ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.12. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.00.

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.01). Ensign Energy Services had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of C$467.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$460.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.4278523 EPS for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

