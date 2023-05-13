Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,635 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,588 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Enviva worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enviva in the first quarter worth $194,589,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Enviva by 1,306.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enviva in the first quarter worth $29,740,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Enviva during the third quarter worth $18,456,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enviva by 277.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 254,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after purchasing an additional 186,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enviva from $63.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Enviva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of NYSE:EVA opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.20. Enviva Inc. has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $80.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.42). Enviva had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 61.64%. The business had revenue of $239.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.54 million. On average, analysts predict that Enviva Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $1,022,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,697.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,100.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 295,763 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,697.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 107,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,010 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

