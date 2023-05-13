Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0557 per share on Friday, May 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Equatorial Energia Price Performance

OTCMKTS EQUEY opened at $5.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20. Equatorial Energia has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $6.14.

About Equatorial Energia

Equatorial Energia SA operates as a holding company. The firm invests in the capital stock of other companies, consortiums, and undertakings that operates in the electricity sector or in similar activities. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Transmission, Services, Trading, Central and Other.

