Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0557 per share on Friday, May 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
Equatorial Energia Price Performance
OTCMKTS EQUEY opened at $5.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20. Equatorial Energia has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $6.14.
About Equatorial Energia
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equatorial Energia (EQUEY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Equatorial Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equatorial Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.