ERC20 Price Tops $0.0106 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 13th. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $11.98 million and $426.01 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01060821 USD and is up 4.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $448.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

