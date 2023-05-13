Ergo Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $99.97 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Ergo has a market cap of $99.97 million and $357,365.96 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00005387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,813.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.31 or 0.00299523 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013043 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.05 or 0.00570804 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00067337 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.98 or 0.00421371 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003725 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 69,205,221 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

