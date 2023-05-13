ETHPoW Price Hits $2.01 on Top Exchanges (ETHW)

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One ETHPoW coin can now be bought for approximately $2.01 or 0.00007485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ETHPoW has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ETHPoW has a market cap of $216.64 million and approximately $5.28 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About ETHPoW

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. ETHPoW’s official website is ethereumpow.org. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. ETHPoW’s official message board is medium.com/@ethw.

Buying and Selling ETHPoW

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 2.02760491 USD and is up 1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $7,501,304.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

