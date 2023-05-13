EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Needham & Company LLC

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EVER. Oppenheimer lowered shares of EverQuote from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of EverQuote from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

EverQuote Stock Performance

EVER opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $229.88 million, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.21. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $18.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $88.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EverQuote will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 10,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $129,121.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 163,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,627.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,995 shares of company stock worth $167,020 in the last three months. 41.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 588.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 380.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

See Also

