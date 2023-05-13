EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $458,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,910 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $120.21 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $184.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.22.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

