EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 247,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 14,712.8% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 509,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,073,000 after purchasing an additional 506,414 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 42,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 176,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,142,000 after purchasing an additional 56,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $108.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $113.07.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.