Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Upgraded at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $85.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $55.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.50.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

EXAS stock opened at $79.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 1.41. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

Insider Activity

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $486,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,425,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $74,748.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,437.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $486,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,425,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,513 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,321. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 13.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.