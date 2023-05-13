Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $8.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $12.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EXFY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Expensify from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Expensify in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Expensify Stock Performance

Shares of EXFY opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Expensify has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $401.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity at Expensify

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.17). Expensify had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $40.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Expensify will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,382,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,636,462.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,600. 21.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXFY. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter worth about $29,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Expensify by 58.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,326 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Expensify by 452.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 754,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 618,022 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expensify by 61.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,084,000 after purchasing an additional 512,628 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Expensify by 27.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,120,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,229,000 after purchasing an additional 455,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

