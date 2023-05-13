Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Shares Down 2.7%

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.89 and last traded at $1.90. 81,907 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 143,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62.

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that provides energy storage system solutions for first and second life batteries.

