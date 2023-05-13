Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Update

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 331,600 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the April 15th total of 279,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 331,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 270,000 shares of company stock worth $1,275,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in Eyenovia during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eyenovia during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Eyenovia during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia Stock Down 15.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:EYEN traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,872,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,760. The company has a market cap of $131.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.71. Eyenovia has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $5.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.13.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

Featured Stories

