Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $130.98 and last traded at $130.98. Approximately 26,308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 73,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.34 and a 200 day moving average of $126.93.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $79.05 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 23.62%. Equities analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

Insider Activity at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other news, Director Everett M. Dobrinski acquired 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.25 per share, for a total transaction of $74,641.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,697.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Charles A. Stones sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.54, for a total transaction of $50,065.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,924.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Everett M. Dobrinski purchased 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $128.25 per share, for a total transaction of $74,641.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,407 shares in the company, valued at $821,697.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

