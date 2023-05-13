Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, an increase of 71.2% from the April 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.43. The company had a trading volume of 22,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,516. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.43. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $25.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.3094 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

