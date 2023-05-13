Finning International (TSE:FTT) PT Raised to C$43.00 at Raymond James

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

FTT has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Finning International from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Finning International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Finning International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.29.

Finning International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSE FTT opened at C$34.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.71. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$23.46 and a 52-week high of C$39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.10.

Finning International Increases Dividend

About Finning International

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Finning International’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

