First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Short Interest Update

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,400 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the April 15th total of 261,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,974.0 days.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FCXXF remained flat at $11.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FCXXF shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

