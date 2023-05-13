First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 164,762 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 227.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,262 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,762 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Old National Bancorp worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 50.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 35,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 85,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 72,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ONB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, CEO James C. Ryan III bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $100,204.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,638,306.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $895,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 290,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,205,248.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James C. Ryan III purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,204.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 625,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,638,306.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $317,679 and have sold 84,308 shares valued at $1,510,217. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONB stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.81. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $20.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $457.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Further Reading

