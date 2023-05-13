First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 97,777 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,777 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,349,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,113,000 after purchasing an additional 437,114 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,898,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,245,000 after purchasing an additional 80,358 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,586,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,725,000 after purchasing an additional 275,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,577,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,640,000 after purchasing an additional 40,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

GT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 733.50 and a beta of 1.80. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

