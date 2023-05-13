First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $3.89 Million Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.50% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 36,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 18,547 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $826,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $661.66 million, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 2.48. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $46.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 3,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $100,769.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,763.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.

