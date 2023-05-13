First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $8.86 Million Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,173 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $8,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 10.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 7.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 9.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,459,000 after buying an additional 32,219 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDA shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

IDACORP Stock Performance

NYSE:IDA opened at $109.19 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $115.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.47.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $429.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.62 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 9.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

