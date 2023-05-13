First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,010 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Patterson Companies worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 74.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 47.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth $181,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Patterson Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

Further Reading

