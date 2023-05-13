First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 127,550 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,550 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 40,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 225,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DOC opened at $14.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 209.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOC. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.