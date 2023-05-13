First Eagle Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Axcelis Technologies worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 892.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $699,548.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mary G. Puma sold 21,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,713,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 332,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,551,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $699,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,985 shares of company stock worth $5,916,556. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $122.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.58. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $136.38.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACLS. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Recommended Stories

