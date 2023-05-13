First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 14,762 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,762 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 13,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $335,545.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,355,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $72,657.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,059.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 13,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $335,545.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,355,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $26.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.61.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

