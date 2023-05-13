First Eagle Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 77,000 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Louisiana-Pacific as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:LPX opened at $62.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $74.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.54. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.06%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

Featured Stories

