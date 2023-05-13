First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Short Interest Up 23.0% in April

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 136,900 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the April 15th total of 111,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Financial Stock Performance

THFF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.46. 55,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.54. First Financial has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.71.

Insider Activity

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. First Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $54.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Financial will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Joseph Pierson II acquired 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.18 per share, with a total value of $60,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Curtis Brighton bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.10 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $716,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,560 shares of company stock valued at $161,141 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in First Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in First Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which, through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Further Reading

