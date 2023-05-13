First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,912 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRME. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 162.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 22.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 7.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the first quarter valued at $308,000. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.05. First Merchants Co. has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $45.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 32.24%.

FRME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on First Merchants from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other First Merchants news, Director Gary Lehman sold 1,465 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $58,731.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,450.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

