First Resource Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Resource Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FRSB remained flat at $11.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648. First Resource Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87.

First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter.

First Resource Bancorp, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, First Resource Bank. Its subsidiary offers lending and depository services for businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The company is headquartered in Exton, PA.

