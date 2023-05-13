First Trust Advisors LP Has $261.81 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,145,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,252 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 2.16% of Snap-on worth $261,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SNA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $256.04. The stock had a trading volume of 182,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,507. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $265.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.87.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at $159,789,090.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,884 shares of company stock worth $14,194,715 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Snap-on from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Longbow Research upgraded Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.33.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

