First Trust Advisors LP Invests $369.61 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 720,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,606,000. Elevance Health accounts for about 0.4% of First Trust Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELV traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $457.46. The company had a trading volume of 600,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,096. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $466.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $488.97. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.02 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.19.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

