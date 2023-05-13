First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,444,819 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 450,998 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 2.19% of Akamai Technologies worth $290,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 782 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,716 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 97,063 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $102.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $301,920.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,814.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $259,491.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $301,920.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,814.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,059 shares of company stock valued at $700,956 and have sold 27,147 shares valued at $2,030,786. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

