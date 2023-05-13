First Trust Advisors LP Sells 32,683 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,293,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32,683 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.24% of Amgen worth $339,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.