First Trust Advisors LP Trims Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,830,709 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 78,479 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $229,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CFG remained flat at $24.80 during trading hours on Friday. 5,958,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,487,091. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.26.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.