First Trust Advisors LP Trims Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,660,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,579 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.65% of Corteva worth $273,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Trading Up 0.3 %

CTVA stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.02. 1,937,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,187,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average of $61.87. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Citigroup upped their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.