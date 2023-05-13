First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 74.1% from the April 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHI traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,726. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. This is a boost from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

