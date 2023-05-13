First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 74.1% from the April 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FTHI traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,726. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. This is a boost from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st.
About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
