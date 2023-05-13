First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Down 23.2% in April

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 463,800 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the April 15th total of 603,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CIBR traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,044. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.42. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

