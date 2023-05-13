First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the April 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
CARZ stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.16. 1,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,128. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $38.79 and a 52-week high of $53.13.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Company Profile
The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.
