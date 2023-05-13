Flare Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.90 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. Flare has a total market capitalization of $406.88 million and approximately $8.90 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Flare has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

About Flare

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 14,757,134,320 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official website is flare.network.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 14,757,134,320.24969 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.0273647 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $10,828,488.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

