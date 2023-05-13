Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Flight Centre Travel Group Stock Performance

FGETF stock opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83.

Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.

