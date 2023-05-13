Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 942,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Flora Growth during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Flora Growth by 154.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 131,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 79,537 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Flora Growth by 88.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 29,836 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Flora Growth by 1,037.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 623,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 568,273 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Flora Growth during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Flora Growth Stock Down 4.0 %

FLGC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. 507,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,772. Flora Growth has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Flora Growth ( NASDAQ:FLGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Flora Growth will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLGC. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flora Growth in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Flora Growth from $1.25 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Flora Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

About Flora Growth

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.

