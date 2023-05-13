Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fluence Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Fluence Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fluence Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.54.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $22.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $26.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 2.66.

Insider Activity at Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $310.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Rebecca Boll sold 19,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $378,946.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,864.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Siemens AG purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $681,508,000. Siemens Pension Trust E V acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,254,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,988,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,192,000 after acquiring an additional 938,532 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,842,000 after acquiring an additional 752,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,739,000 after acquiring an additional 617,753 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.