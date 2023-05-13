Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Fortitude Gold Stock Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS FTCO opened at 7.25 on Friday. Fortitude Gold has a 1 year low of 5.25 and a 1 year high of 7.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 6.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of 6.24.

Get Fortitude Gold alerts:

About Fortitude Gold

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortitude Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortitude Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.