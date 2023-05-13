Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.
Fortitude Gold Stock Down 0.8 %
OTCMKTS FTCO opened at 7.25 on Friday. Fortitude Gold has a 1 year low of 5.25 and a 1 year high of 7.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 6.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of 6.24.
About Fortitude Gold
