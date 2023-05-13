Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 20,700 Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Rating) by 165.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 775.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 441.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $359,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.42. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $24.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.69.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.