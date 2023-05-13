Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 41,775 Shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,775 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Necessity Retail REIT worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Necessity Retail REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Necessity Retail REIT by 279.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Necessity Retail REIT by 21,542.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Necessity Retail REIT by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Necessity Retail REIT Stock Performance

Shares of RTL opened at $4.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $637.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend

About Necessity Retail REIT

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is a boost from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Necessity Retail REIT’s payout ratio is currently -106.25%.

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

